Mike Tyson, Jake Paul’s fight postponed after Tyson fell ill on flight last weekend

The Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight that was scheduled for July 20 has been postponed due to Tyson’s recent ulcer flare-up.

Netflix on X, formerly known as Twitter, said that Tyson’s flare-up has limited his training ability for the next few weeks which has caused the fight to be postponed.

“The fight will be rescheduled for a date later this year after Mike’s able to resume training with no limitations and both fighters can have equal time to prepare for this once-in-a-lifetime matchup,” Netflix said.

“During a follow up consultation on Thursday with medical professionals on his recent ulcer flare-up, the recommendation is for Mike Tyson to do minimal to light training over the next few weeks and then return to full training with no limitations,” the fight’s promoters said in a statement obtained by The Associated Press.

Tyson became ill on a flight last Sunday from Miami to Los Angeles, the AP reported.

Tyson, 57, who was the undisputed heavyweight champion from 1987 to 1990, “became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare-up 30 minutes before landing,” his representative said. “He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him.”

“I want to thank my fans around the world for their support and understanding during this time. Unfortunately, due to my ulcer flare-up, I have been advised by my doctor to lighten my training for a few weeks to rest and recover,” Tyson told Netflix. “My body is in better overall shape than it has been since the 1990s and I will be back to my full training schedule soon. Jake Paul, this may have bought you some time, but in the end you will still be knocked out and out of boxing for good. I appreciate everyone’s patience and can’t wait to deliver an unforgettable performance later this year.”

“I fully support postponing the event so Mike Tyson has no excuses come fight night,” Paul told Netflix. “My fans know I don’t want to face Iron Mike at anything but his best, but let there be no mistake – when he steps into the ring with me, I will be ready to claim my W with a sensational finish. Paul vs Tyson will be one for the ages, and I promise to bring my best for this once-in-a-lifetime matchup.”

No new fight date has been announced. Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian’s Most Valuable Promotions said that it will be announced by June 7, Variety reported.

The fight was originally announced in March for July 20 at AT&T Stadium at Arlington, Texas, Variety reported.

