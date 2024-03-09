Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino, wife Lauren announce birth of third child

The newest situation has arrived in the Sorrentino household

“Jersey Shore” alumnus Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife, the former Lauren Pesce, announced the birth of their third child on Thursday, NJ.com reported.

Sorrentino, who portrayed himself in 83 episodes of the reality show from 2009 to 2012, made the announcement on his Instagram account. The couple’s daughter was born on Wednesday.

“Gym Tan Situation Family of 5 ‼️” Sorentino wrote. “We are overjoyed to announce the newest member of our growing Italian family. Luna Lucia Sorrentino born March 6th 2024 at 3:49 pm weighing in at 5 pounds 6 ounces and 18.25 inches in length.”

Sorrentino, 42, shared photographs of Lauren, 38, and their and newborn in the hospital.

The Sorrentinos, who regularly appear on MTV’s “Jersey Shore Family Vacation,” live in Holmdel, New Jersey, according to NJ.com.

The couple have two other children -- daughter Mia Bella, 14 months old; and son Romeo Reign, 2½, People reported.

The Sorrentinos were married in 2018. They announced they were expecting their child child in September.

Several of Sorrentino’s original “Jersey Shore” castmates offered congratulations in the comments section of his Instagram post, including Nicole “Snooki” Elizabeth Polizzi and Paul “Pauly D” Michael DelVecchio Jr., according to USA Today.

“Let’s go 3 club!!!” Polizzi wrote. “So so happy for you both!!!!”

“3 under 3 will be quite the situation but we wouldn’t have it any other way,” Sorrentino wrote.

