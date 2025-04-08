Trending

Meta expands Teen Accounts to Facebook, Messenger

Meta is expanding its teen accounts to Facebook and Messenger.
Meta already rolled out its Teen Accounts to Instagram. Now Facebook and Messenger will have the same protections.

The company said it will expand the settings to the other platforms “to give parents more peace of mind across Meta apps.”

The accounts will have “automatic protections to limit inappropriate content and unwanted contact.”

Facebook and Messenger Teen Accounts will be introduced in the U.S., U.K., Australia and Canada before being rolled out to other regions.

In addition to the new platforms, Meta will have more controls over what teens can do on Instagram.

Kids under the age of 16 will not be permitted to go live on Instagram without a parent’s permission. They will also need to have the OK from parents to turn off the blur for images that could show nudity.

The changes will be made via updates over the next few months.

As of last September, at least 54 million teen accounts have been started and more are expected.

