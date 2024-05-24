Memorial Day 2024: Which department stores, restaurants, grocery stores are open; what is closed?

Memorial Day is Monday and with it comes the unofficial beginning of summer.
To honor those who died in service to their country, federal and state government offices close.
To kick off the summer season, department stores and restaurants generally stay open. Here’s a list of what will be open and what will be closed on Memorial Day.
Department stores open on Memorial Day
Some stores may have holiday hours, but most stores are open regular hours.
- Best Buy
- Crate & Barrel
- Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Gap
- IKEA
- Kohl’s
- Lowe’s
- Macy’s
- Marshalls
- Old Navy
- Pottery Barn
- Ross
- Sears
- Sephora
- The Home Depot
- T.J. Maxx
- Ulta
- Walmart
- Williams-Sonoma
Grocery stores open on Memorial Day
- Albertson’s
- Aldi
- Kroger
- Publix
- Sam’s Club
- Save a Lot:
- Save-Mart
- ShopRite
- Target
- Trader Joe’s
- Vons
- Walmart
- Wegmans
- Whole Foods
Restaurants open on Memorial Day
Hours may vary. Check with your local restaurant.
- Applebee’s
- Arby’s
- Benihana
- Bob Evans
- Bonefish Grill
- Boston Market
- Buffalo Wild Wings
- Burger King
- Carrabba’s Italian Grill
- Chick-fil-A
- Chili’s
- Chipotle
- Cracker Barrel
- Denny’s
- Domino’s
- Five Guys
- Golden Corral
- IHOP
- In-N-Out Burger
- KFC
- Longhorn Steakhouse
- McCormick & Schmick’s
- McDonald’s
- Olive Garden
- Outback Steakhouse
- Panera Bread
- Papa John’s
- P.F. Chang’s
- Pizza Hut
- Potbelly
- Red Lobster
- Sonic Drive-In
- Starbucks
- Subway
- Romano’s Macaroni Grill
- Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse
- Taco Bell
- The Cheesecake Factory
- Wendy’s
- Whataburger
Movie theaters open on Memorial Day
Most theaters are open regular hours on Memorial Day.
What is closed?
Here is what will be closed on Monday:
- Banks
- Courts
- Federal buildings
- Post offices
- Schools
- The stock market
- Costco
