Mega Millions: Here are the numbers for Tuesday’s $1.13 billion jackpot

Numbers were drawn on Tuesday for the fifth-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history, as the grand prize was an estimated $1.13 billion.
The winning numbers for the jackpot, which stood at $1.13 billion heading into Tuesday night, were 7-11-22-29-38. The Mega Ball number was 4 and the Megaplier was 2X.
If there is a single winner on Tuesday, the ticket holder can choose between the jackpot being paid out over 30 years or receive an estimated $537.5 million lump sum payment.
The last jackpot was won on Dec. 8, with two tickets in California splitting $395 million.
Tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $2 each in most jurisdictions, but players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 to multiply their non-jackpot prizes.
Drawings are conducted at 11 p.m. EDT on Tuesdays and Fridays.
Top 10 Mega Millions jackpots
- 1. $1.602 billion – Aug. 8, 2023, one ticket in Florida.
- 2. $1.537 billion – Oct. 23, 2018, one ticket in South Carolina.
- 3. $1.348 billion – Jan. 13, 2023, one ticket in Maine.
- 4. $1.337 billion – July 29, 2022, one ticket in Illinois.
- 5. $1.13 billion – March 26, 2024.
- 6. $1.050 billion – Jan. 22, 2021, one ticket in Michigan.
- 7. $656 million – March 30, 2012, split between three tickets in Kansas, Illinois and Maryland.
- 8. $648 million – Dec. 17, 2023, split between two winning tickets in California and Georgia.
- 9. $543 million – July 24, 2018, one ticket in California.
- 10. $536 million – July 8, 2016, one ticket in Indiana.
