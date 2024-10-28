McDonald’s E. coli outbreak: Quarter Pounder patties not source of bacteria; return to menus

McDonald’s is bringing the Quarter Pounder back to the menus in several states after they were pulled for potential E. coli contamination.

The fast-food company said the quarter-pound patties tested negative for the bacteria which made at least 75 people sick across 13 states, CNN reported.

One person died from the outbreak with 22 people hospitalized, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

McDonald’s said the Colorado Department of Agriculture tested the patties for E. coli and the tests came back negative.

The slivered onions used on the Quarter Pounder were the ingredients that were most likely contaminated and those onions came from a single supplier - Taylor Farms.

The produce company is based in California and shipped its onions to Colorado Springs, Colorado, the Food and Drug Administration said. The Colorado facility supplied about 900 locations in the Midwest and Mountain states, The Associated Press reported.

McDonald’s has stopped buying onions from the Colorado distribution facility “indefinitely” and the Quarter Pounders will be served without slivered onions.

No other products were affected, NBC News reported.

Taylor Farms last week preemptively recalled yellow onions from its Colorado location and is working with the CDC and the FDA investigations.

Symptoms of E. coli infection happen within a day or two of eating contaminated food.

If infected, most people will have diarrhea and stomach cramps. They may also have vomiting or a low fever, the CDC said. It can cause dehydration. Some people may develop hemolytic uremic syndrome which can lead to kidney failure or even death.





