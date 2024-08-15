Matthew Perry death: Arrests made, reports say

Several arrests have been made in the death of actor Matthew Perry, according to reports.

TMZ was the first to report that there have been multiple arrests made recently.

One of those in custody is apparently a doctor.

The gossip site said that search warrants were issued and that law enforcement seized computers, phones and other devices to discover who gave the “Friends” actor the ketamine that led to his death last year.

Perry had been prescribed ketamine infusions to treat depression but the levels of the drug found in his system were too high and were the amount normally given for surgery, the medical examiner said, NBC News reported.

His last infusion was a week and a half before his death, meaning that the drug at the levels found was not prescribed by a doctor, TMZ surmised. Perry died on Oct. 28 at the age of 54.

The Los Angeles Police Department has been working with federal agencies including the Drug Enforcement Administration, the U.S. Postal Service and the U.S. Attorney’s Office on the investigation since his death, KABC reported.

TMZ said the search found text messages talking about Perry and the drug and how the people were getting it. The messages also allegedly said how much he would pay.

Officials plan on announcing the details of the investigation later today.

