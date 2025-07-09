Mary Lou Retton’s mug shot, bodycam footage released from her May arrest

Months after her arrest on charges that she was driving under the influence, the body camera footage and mug shot of Mary Lou Retton have been released.

The Olympic medalist was charged with DUI on May 17 in West Virginia, People magazine reported.

The Associated Press reported last month that she was stopped by Fairmont police after a report of a person driving erratically. Police said she smelled of alcohol, was slurring and failed a field sobriety test. Officers said she had a container of wine in her car’s passenger seat.

The video of her arrest was obtained by Entertainment Tonight and shows her going through the field sobriety test, and, according to TMZ, at one point telling officers, “I’m West Virginia’s First Daughter!”

Mary Lou Retton’s tense May arrest was revealed in newly released police body cam video, after she had plead no contest to DUI charges.https://t.co/wE7II0mEPC — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) July 8, 2025

During her arrest, Retton wore a nasal cannula connected to an oxygen machine. In 2023, she had a serious case of pneumonia that doctors at one point thought she would not recover from,, People magazine reported.

“It’s been really hard,” she said in 2024. “My lungs are so scarred. It will be a lifetime of recovery. My physicality was the only thing I had and it was taken away from me. It’s embarrassing.”

Retton was charged with a single count of driving under the influence of alcohol, controlled substances, or drugs in May and entered a no-contest plea in June, releasing a statement which read, “I take full responsibility for my actions. What happened was completely unacceptable. I make no excuses. To my family, friends and my fans: I have let you down, and for that I am deeply sorry,” Fox News reported.

She was fined a standard $100.

