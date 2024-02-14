Marvel announces ‘The Fantastic Four’ casting, release date

Marvel Studios gave fans of “The Fantastic Four” a Valentine’s Day present.

It had been rumored that “The Mandalorian” and “The Last of Us” star, Pedro Pascal, had been cast as Reed Richards, taking over the role previously held by Miles Teller (2015) and Ioan Grufudd (2005). John Krasinski played Reed Richards in a cameo in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” (2022).

Pascal’s casting was confirmed in the social media posts shared by Marvel and its parent company Disney.

He will be joined by “The Crown’s” Vanessa Kirby’s Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, “Stranger Things” Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/Human Torch and “The Bear’s” Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/the Thing, Entertainment Weekly reported.

The Sue Storm role was previously played by Kate Mara (2015) and Jessica Alba (2005).

While Johnny Storm was played by Michael B. Jordan (2015) and Chris Evans (2005).

Jamie Bell (2015) and Michael Chiklis (2005) played Ben Grimm.

Not much is known about the story, but Entertainment Weekly noted that the social media post had a ‘60s vibe either harkening back to the comic origin of the characters or possibly pointing to when the movie is set. H.E.R.B.I.E., the team’s robot from the comics, is also in the image.

Variety pointed out that one main part of the story is missing — who the Fantastic Four will be fighting. Typically the big bad is Doctor Doom, but Marvel has not said who the villain will be to follow Thanos and Kang in recent Marvel Cinematic Universe films.

The movie was set to premiere on May 2, 2025, but has been pushed back to July 25, 2025, exchanging premiere dates with Marvel’s “Thunderbolts.”

This is the first time a “Fantastic Four” film is part of the official MCU with 20th Century Fox previously owning the rights, Variety reported. Disney bought 21st Century Fox in 2019.

Marvel has several movies on tap for release, the next up is the long-awaited reunion/pairing of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in “Deadpool & Wolverine” on July 26. The first trailer for the film was teased during the Super Bowl.

Also on the schedule:

