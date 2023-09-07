Marilyn Monroe’s Los Angeles house is facing demolition

The house in Brentwood, California where Marilyn Monroe lived and died is set for demolition.

A permit L.A. Department of Building and Safety showed that the house was in the early stages of the demolition process as of Tuesday by its current owners, according to the Los Angeles Times.

A formal permit has not been granted yet, according to KTLA.

The house is 2,900 square feet and sold for $8.3 million but at the time, according to the LA Times, it was reported that it was sold for $7.25 million.

The house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, according to KTLA. It is in the middle of a small quiet neighborhood cul-de-sac.

The house was built in 1929 and according to the LA Times, it was the only house Monroe owned by herself. She purchased it in the early 1960s after her marriage to Arthur Miller ended. She purchased it for $75,000.

It is unclear why the owners want to tear down the house, according to KTLA.

There is reportedly a fight going on to preserve the house, according to the news outlet. Those who want the house preserved are hoping that the owners keep it as is.

A petition has reportedly been created to stop the demolition with over 1,300 signatures so far, KTLA reported.

