Man sentenced for buying, selling stolen body parts linked to Harvard Medical School

A man in Cumberland County, Pennsylvania was sentenced by the state for an abuse of a corpse conviction after he had admitted to investigators that he bought and sold human remains that came from both an Arkansas mortuary and the Harvard Medical School.

Jeremy Pauley, 42, was sentenced to two years of supervised probation in Pennsylvania for an abuse of a corpse charge, according to WGAL. The sentence was part of a plea deal.

On Jan. 8, 2023, Pauley pleaded guilty to the charge, according to court records obtained by WPMT. Other charges were dismissed as part of the plea deal. WGAL reported that those charges were two counts of receiving stolen property and a count of dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities.

Pauley is still however facing federal charges in the case. In Sept. 2023, Pauley pleaded guilty to federal charges of conspiracy and interstate transportation of stolen property, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Middle District of Pennsylvania. A sentencing date for federal charges has not yet been set, WHP-TV reported.

Pauley admitted that he purchased human remains from several people and knew that they were stolen, according to The Associated Press. He also admitted to selling some of the stolen remains including to at least one person who was also aware that they were stolen remains.

In 2022, investigators searched Pauley’s house in Enola, Pennsylvania, according to WGAL. They found three five-gallon buckets that were filled with different human remains. In a criminal complaint, the body parts found in the buckets included brains, a heart, a kidney, a spleen, livers, lungs and skin.

He was later arrested, WHP-TV reported.

He was charged with other people in connection with the case including Cedric Lodge, the news outlet reported. He was the former morgue manager at Harvard. Lodge was accused of removing body parts from Harvard’s morgue and then selling them. His wife, Denise, was also charged had pleaded guilty to federal charges last month.

