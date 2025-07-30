Man convicted of killing former Orlando Magic player Adreian Payne

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Florida man accused of fatally shooting Orlando Magic power forward Adreian Payne in 2022 was convicted of second-degree murder on Wednesday.

Lawrence Alexander Dority, 32, of Orlando, was found guilty by an Orange County jury after a three-day trial.

Payne, 31, was killed outside of Dority’s residence in Orlando on May 9, 2022.

Dority, who took the stand in his defense, said he felt threatened by Payne. He told jurors that he acted in self-defense after Payne allegedly appeared to reach for a weapon, according to court documents.

Payne, who was born in Dayton, Ohio, and attended Michigan State University, had a four-year career in the pros and was the first-round pick (15th overall) of the Atlanta Hawks in the 2014 NBA draft.

Payne split his rookie season between Atlanta and Minnesota and played two full seasons with the Timberwolves before finishing his career with the Magic during the 2017-18 season.

Payne was released by the Magic after ESPN reported an alleged sexual assault involving Payne and former Michigan State University guard Keith Appling during their freshman year.

Prosecutors did not press charges and no legal action was taken, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Dority will be sentenced on Aug. 29, according to online court records.

© 2025 Cox Media Group