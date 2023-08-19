Man arrested after jumping off Eiffel Tower with parachute

PARIS — A man was arrested in Paris, France Thursday morning after jumping off the Eiffel Tower with a parachute.

SETE which stands for Société d’Exploitation de la Tour Eiffel is the tower’s management company. They said that the man was seen “in less than a minute” by security entering the tower, according to CNN. The tower’s intervention brigade tried to stop him but was unsuccessful. The man eventually went ahead and jumped from the Eiffel Tower.

The man landed on the roof of a sports center nearby before he was arrested, BFMTV said, according to CNN.

The incident comes days after two American tourists were found Monday morning sleeping overnight in the tower, according to The New York Times.

Last week, the Eiffel Tower was evacuated twice on the same day after bomb threats that ended up being hoaxes, according to the Guardian.

“This kind of irresponsible action puts people working at or below the tower in danger,” SETE said in a statement obtained by the news outlet.

The Eiffel Tower is one of the most recognizable landmarks in the world, according to the Times. It was built between 1887 and 1889 “to celebrate the centennial of the French Revolution.” It is about 1,083 feet tall and gets around seven million visitors each year.

The man’s name in the incident Thursday has not been released.