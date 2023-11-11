Trending

Man arrested after body found wrapped in a blanket

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
A man was found wrapped in a blanket and was confirmed dead Friday during a welfare check in Tampa, Florida.

TAMPA, Fla. — A man was found wrapped in a blanket and was confirmed dead Friday during a welfare check in Tampa, Florida.

The Tampa Police Department said first responders conducted a welfare check at a house on East Okara Road around 2 p.m. Friday, according to WFLA. When fire crews made their way into the house, they found a man in his 50s wrapped in a blanket.

Officers found the suspect, identified as Lazaro Martinez Basilio Rojas, 26, hiding under the couch “in a state of severe dehydration,” according to the news station.

Martinez Basilio Rojas was taken to the hospital for treatment, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Investigators say Martinez Basilio Rojas allegedly attacked the man during an argument that ultimately led to this death, the newspaper reported.

The relationship between the victim and the suspect has not been released.

Police said they will not be releasing the victim’s name due to Marsy’s Law, the Times reported.

Martinez Basilio Rojas has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder, WFLA reported.

A cause of death has not been released.

