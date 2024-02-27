Man accused of throwing hot coffee in face of Dunkin’ employee in drive-thru

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A man is accused of throwing a cup of hot coffee in the face of a Dunkin’ employee at a drive-thru in west-central Florida early Sunday.

According to a Facebook post by the New Port Richey Police Department, a man allegedly became angry at about 8:45 a.m. EST when he was given an extra cup of coffee for free by a Dunkin’ employee in New Port Richey.

Police said the man allegedly threw the hot coffee back at the employee and struck her in the face. The woman suffered blisters as a result, WFLA-TV reported.

The suspect, who was not identified, was driving a silver four-door SUV, according to WTVT.

It was unclear what led to the incident, or what might have been said by the employee and/or suspect during the transaction when a drive-thru order was communicated.

An investigation is ongoing, police said.





