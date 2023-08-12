Man accused of killing girlfriend’s duck during domestic violence incident

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. — A man has been arrested and charged for reportedly beheading his girlfriend’s duck during an argument in Genessee County, Michigan last weekend.

>> Read more trending news

Michael Lee Humphries, 49, has been charged with first-degree killing/torturing animals, assaulting/resisting/obstructing police, and misdemeanor domestic violence, according to MLive.

Genesee County Sheriff’s Office said that on Saturday, Aug. 5, Humphries and his girlfriend went to a Stevie Nicks concert in Ohio, according to WWJ-TV. At the concert, the couple got into an argument. He then left her at the concert but eventually went back to get her. The arguing then continued at home.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said that Humphries bought his girlfriend two baby ducks earlier in the year, according to The Detroit News. During their argument that continued into Sunday, Humphries reportedly went into the barn and grabbed one of the ducks. Swanson said then “rips the head off in front of the victim and says, ‘Look at this.”

Humphries then allegedly threw the duck’s body into a bucket and pushed his girlfriend’s head up to it, according to WWJ-TV.

“That’s domestic violence at an epic level,” Swanson said, according to the news outlet. Swanson said Humphries has a history of domestic violence including a plea he took for aggravated stalking in 2019 out of St. Clair County.

Humphries was given a $5,000 bond and is expected to make a court appearance again for a probable cause conference on Aug. 17, WWJ-TV reported.

Humphries posted bond on Wednesday, according to WNEM.