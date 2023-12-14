‘Mama June,’ ‘Honey Boo Boo’ attend funeral for Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell

GORDON, Ga. — The family of Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell gathered in Georgia on Wednesday for a funeral to remember the reality star who died Saturday.

Cardwell, 29, who appeared on the “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” reality television show from 2012 to 2017, died after a yearlong battle with adrenal cancer.

The funeral service was held at the Williams White-Columns Funeral Home in Gordon, according to her obituary.

Cardwell’s family gathered and greeted guests in the small lobby of the funeral home, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Cardwell’s mother, June “Mama June” Shannon attended the service. Cardwell’s sisters, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson and Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird also attended and greeted visitors at the public visitation, People reported.

There were 70 attendees at the private service, and all were prohibited from bringing their cellphones to the event, according to the magazine.

Crew members from the reality series also attended the service but did not film the event.

Family members told People that Cardwell’s final days were filmed for their family’s show because “that’s what she wanted.”

During the service, guests shared their favorite memories and agreed that Cardwell “had spunk until the very last moment,” People reported.

Cardwell was diagnosed in January with stage IV adrenal carcinoma, according to WSB-TV. When she was diagnosed, she was having stomach issues.

She underwent at least three rounds of chemotherapy, according to E! Online.

In June, her mother called the cancer "very aggressive," which "grew from nothing to something huge."

According to her obituary, Cardwell’s survivors include her mother; her father, David Dunn; her sisters, Alana Thompson and, Lauryn Efird, Jessica Shannon, Candice Dunn and Erika Dunn; her husband, Eldridge Toney; her daughters, Kaitlyn Shannon and Kylee Cardwell; and her grandmother, Sandra Hale.

