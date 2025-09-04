Lego announces $1k Death Star

If someone wins the Powerball, there will be signs, like buying a $1,000 Lego.

Lego has announced that it will be releasing a new Death Star set that comes with the astronomical price of $999.99.

IGN said the Lego Star Wars Death Star - Ultimate Collectors Series (75419)is the most expensive set released by the company.

The set has 9,023 pieces with 38 minifigures.

But for that price, you’d expect a full Death Star sphere. Don’t get your hopes up.

It’s half a sphere, showing the cross-section of six floors of the “fully armed and operational battle station.”

IGN noted that you’ll have memorable rooms, including the trash compactor, the room where Darth Vader strikes down Obi-Wan Kenobi, the place where Harrison Ford as Han Solo delivers the “boring conversation anyway” line and the Emperor’s throne room.

As for the mini figures, the set comes with Luke, Han, Leia, R2, C3-PO, Chewbacca, Obi-Wan, Darth Vader, the Emperor, along with Stormtroopers, Red Guard and others.

The model is not out just yet, but it will be soon.

Lego Insiders will be able to get their hands on it on Oct. 1, while everyone else will be able to buy it on Oct. 4. It is being marketed to builders 18 and older.

The set comes days after the company launched a new ad, or an “official short film,” featuring “Spider-Man” actor Tom Holland called “Never Stop Playing.”

This isn’t the first Star Wars Lego to try to break the bank.

The company has a Millennium Falcon on the market for $850, which comes with 7,541 pieces and an AT-AT that is the same price as the Falcon, but comes with 6,785 pieces.

Other expensive sets include the Eiffel Tower, which is $630, the Titanic ($680), “The Lord of the Rings” Rivendell ($500) and Hogwarts Castle from “Harry Potter ($470).

