LeBron James first NBA player to score combined 50K points in regular season, playoffs

LeBron James continues to rewrite the NBA record book.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar became the first NBA player to score 50,000 combined points in the regular season and playoffs, reaching the milestone on Tuesday during a 136-115 victory against the New Orleans Pelicans.

James is the NBA’s career leader in regular-season scoring with 41,871 points, and is tops in the postseason with 8,162, according to Pro-Basketball-Reference.com.

James needed one point to reach the plateau heading into Tuesday’s game. He reached the milestone on his first shot, hitting a 3-pointer with 8:34 left in the first quarter to give Los Angeles a 13-6 lead, ESPN reported.

“It’s a hell of a lot of points, and I’m super blessed to be able to put that many points up in the best league in the world with the best players in the world over my career,” James told Spectrum SportsNet in an on-court interview after the game. “It’s pretty special.”

The first & only to hit 50k: LeBron James. pic.twitter.com/ks0EHSNKSV — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 5, 2025

James finished the game with 34 points, 34 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists for the Lakers (39-21), who have won 17 of their past 20 games and moved into second place in the NBA’s Western Conference.

The 22-year veteran is far ahead of the No. 2 player on the combined points list: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who finished his 20-season career with 44,149 points, according to The Associated Press.

In 28 games since turning 40 on Dec. 30, James is averaging 26.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 8.1 assists, ESPN reported.

“I mean, that’s a lot of points,” James said after Tuesday’s game. “Obviously, the first thing that comes to mind is where I’m from. Picking up the game when I was a little kid and having a love for the sport, and hoping that someday I’d be able to play at the highest level. I’ve been able to do that and really enjoy my career. So it’s definitely an honor. It’s pretty cool to see that.”

0 of 25 Photos: LeBron James through the years Here are some memorable photos of NBA icon LeBron James through the years. (Harry How/Getty Images) Photos: LeBron James through the years 2002: LeBron James of St. Vincent-St. Mary High School clenches his fists after making a shot against Oak Hill Academy at the Cleveland State University Convocation Center on December 12, 2002, in Cleveland, Ohio. (Tom Pidgeon/Getty Images) Photos: LeBron James through the years 2003: LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Carmelo Anthony of the Denver Nuggets take a breather as the wait for play to resume November 5, 2003, at Gund Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Photos: LeBron James through the years 2004: LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony of the United States receive the bronze medal for men's basketball during ceremonies on August 28, 2004, during the Athens 2004 Summer Olympic Games at the Indoor Hall of the Olympic Sports Complex in Athens, Greece. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Photos: LeBron James through the years 2005: LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers puts on a protective mask in his first game back since an injury to the face during their game against the Charlotte Bobcats on January 3, 2005, at the Charlotte Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) Photos: LeBron James through the years 2006: Cleveland Cavaliers player LeBron James arrives at the 2006 ESPY Awards at the Kodak Theatre on July 12, 2006, in Hollywood, California. (Vince Bucci/Getty Images) Photos: LeBron James through the years 2007: Co-host LeBron James arrives onstage in a throne during the 2007 ESPY Awards at the Kodak Theatre on July 11, 2007, in Hollywood, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Photos: LeBron James through the years 2008: Kobe Bryant and LeBron James of the United States celebrate during the medal ceremony after defeating Spain 118-107 in the gold medal game during Day 16 of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the Beijing Olympic Basketball Gymnasium on August 24, 2008, in Beijing. (Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) Photos: LeBron James through the years 2009: LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers gets to the basket for a first-quarter dunk while playing the Atlanta Hawks in Game One of the Eastern Conference Semifinals during the 2009 NBA Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena on May 5, 2009, in Cleveland, Ohio. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) Photos: LeBron James through the years 2010: LeBron James of the Miami Heat pose for photos during media day at the Bank United Center on September 27, 2010, in Miami. (Marc Serota/Getty Images) Photos: LeBron James through the years 2011: LeBron James of the Miami Heat reacts against the Dallas Mavericks in Game Two of the 2011 NBA Finals at American Airlines Arena on June 2, 2011, in Miami. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Photos: LeBron James through the years 2012: LeBron James of the United States celebrates winning the Men's Basketball gold medal game between the United States and Spain on Day 16 of the London 2012 Olympics Games at North Greenwich Arena on August 12, 2012, in London. (Harry How/Getty Images) Photos: LeBron James through the years 2013: Rapper Jay-Z and Beyonce look over at LeBron James of the Miami Heat and the Eastern Conference during the 2013 NBA All-Star game at the Toyota Center on February 17, 2013, in Houston. (Scott Halleran/Getty Images) Photos: LeBron James through the years 2014: LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers wears an "I Can't Breathe" shirt during warmups before his game against the Brooklyn Nets during their game at the Barclays Center on December 8, 2014, in New York City. (Al Bello/Getty Images) Photos: LeBron James through the years 2015: LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts after a play in the first quarter against the Atlanta Hawks during Game Four of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2015 NBA Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena on May 26, 2015, in Cleveland, Ohio. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) Photos: LeBron James through the years 2016: LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers dunks during a game against the Miami Heat at American Airlines Arena on March 19, 2016, in Miami. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Photos: LeBron James through the years 2017: LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrates a second-half basket while playing the Indiana Pacers at Quicken Loans Arena on November 1, 2017, in Cleveland, Ohio. Indiana won the game 124-107. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) Photos: LeBron James through the years 2018: LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates his three-pointer during a 104-96 win over the Indiana Pacers at Staples Center on November 29, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Harry How/Getty Images) Photos: LeBron James through the years 2019: LeBron James of the LA Lakers and Team LeBron drives to the basket against Team Giannis in the first quarter during the NBA All-Star game as part of the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend at Spectrum Center on February 17, 2019, in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) Photos: LeBron James through the years 2020: LeBron James of Team LeBron dunks the ball in the third quarter against Team Giannis during the 69th NBA All-Star Game at the United Center on February 16, 2020, in Chicago. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Photos: LeBron James through the years 2021: LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after his three-pointer in double overtime to lead the Lakers to a 135-129 win over the Detroit Pistonsat Staples Center on February 6, 2021, in Los Angeles. (Harry How/Getty Images)

