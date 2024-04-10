At least 2 wounded at Ramadan celebration in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — At least two people were wounded after a shooting erupted at a Ramadan celebration in Philadelphia on Wednesday, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at about 2 p.m. EDT near a mosque in West Philadelphia, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. Residents had gathered in the Parkside neighborhood near Philadelphia Masjid to celebrate Eid al-Fitr (breaking the fast), a celebration that marks the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, according to the newspaper.

According to the Philadelphia Fire Department, one person was taken to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, KYW-TV reported. Fire officials said the person went home first and then was taken to the hospital, according to the television station.

At least two wounded victims were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, according to the Inquirer.

One person who was wounded is being treated as a prisoner, the Inquirer reported.

It was unclear what led to the shooting, or how many gunmen may have been involved. It was also unclear whether the shooting was tied to a hate crime, according to the newspaper.

Two witnesses told the Inquirer that gunshots rang out after an apparent fight during the festival.

Four people are in custody, WPVI-TV reported.

Eid al-Fitr is the festival of breaking the fast, according to WPVI. The holiday includes congregational prayers and festivities, which typically include family visits and gatherings, the television station reported.

