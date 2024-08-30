Labor Day 2024: Deals and freebies

Trending

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Labor Day brings a long weekend for some and deals for everyone this year.

Take a look at some of the sales that will be happening this weekend:

As always you will want to confirm your local business’ participation in any of the promotions.

Amazon: 40% off select products; daily Lightning Deals (NBC News)

Best Buy: Up to 50% off sitewide (NBC News)

Buffalo Wild Wings: 10 free boneless wings with code GOBONELESS and $15 or more purchase. Plus offering limited-time bacon-centered foods including Bacon Mac & Cheese Burger, Bacon Patty Melt and BLT sandwich to mark International Bacon Day. (USA Today)

Casper: Up to 30% off. (NBC News)

Crocs: Up to 60% off select styles through Sept. 3. (NBC News)

Daily Harvest: New customers get 30% off orders of $100 or more with code LABORDAY30. (USA Today)

DoorDash: BOGO Doritos Flamin’ Hot Limón Shrimp Tempura Sushi Rolls from Kroger family of stores. (USA Today)

El Pollo Loco: Fire-Grilled Chicken Burritos for $8.99 each, 12-piece leg & thigh family meal for $30, two Cinnamon Churros free with any order for Loco Rewards members through Monday. (USA Today)

Fazoli’s: $10 off a $30 order through Monday. Mention the deal when ordering. (USA Today)

Gopuff: FAM subscribers get 40% off Labor Day grilling orders. (USA Today)

Home Depot: Up to 50% off sitewide. (NBC News)

Hooters: The Fan Filler for $16.99. HootClub Rewards members get $10 off $40 or more with code FOOTBALL24. (USA Today)

Jose Cuervo: Upload a rainy weekend or Labor Day celebration you may win a $50 rain check in the tequila brand’s contest.

KFC: 40-piece Saucy Nuggets Party Pack for $19.99, 50% off chicken sandwiches, 40% off 12-piece bucket through the website and app. (USA Today)

Kodiak: $3 off bars starting Sunday 5 p.m. MT through Sept. 6, 11:59 p.m. MT using code SAVE3. (USA Today)

Kona Grill: First responders and teachers get 50% off through Monday with ID. Can not be combined with other offers or used on alcohol. (USA Today)

Krispy Kreme: Go for 2 promotion — get a dozen of Original Glazed donuts for $2 with a purchase of a dozen at regular price through Monday. (USA Today)

Lowe’s: Up to 40% off sitewide. (NBC News)

Main Event: Last weekend for the Summer Season Pass deal. (USA Today)

Marco’s Pizza: $10.99 large Margherita Magnifico using code MARGMAG, Mega Meal Deal for $19.99 using code MEGAMEAL. (USA Today)

Marlow: Up to 50% off pillows. (NBC News)

Macy’s: Up to an additional 20% off select products sitewide. (NBC News)

Mountain Mike’s Pizza: 15% off all pizzas on Monday using code LBRDAY24. (USA Today)

Noodles & Company: Care Bears menu items through Sept. 9. (USA Today)

Nordstrom: Up to 60% off sitewide. (NBC News)

Old Navy: Up to 60% off. (NBC News)

Pieology: Two free perks with the purchase of Craft Your Own Salad, Calzone or Pizza for members of the loyalty program. If you haven’t hit the Pies & Perks status, you can unlock it with any purchase of a CYO Pizza, Calzone or Salad this weekend. (USA Today)

REI: Up to 40% off sitewide. (NBC News)

Round Table Pizza: 15% off orders through Monday. Mention the deal when ordering. (USA Today)

Scooters Coffee: $1 any size iced or brewed coffee from Sept. 1 to Sept. 28. (USA Today)

STK Steakhouse: First responders and teachers get 50% off dine-in orders through Monday with ID. Cannot be combined with other offers and not valid on alcohol. (USA Today)

Sur La Table: Up to 50% off select items. (NBC News)

Target: up to 50% off select products through Sept. 2. (NBC News)

Walmart: 65% off select products sitewide. (NBC News)

Wayfair: Up to 70% off sitewide. (NBC News)


