Justin Timberlake breaks silence after DWI arrest: ‘Sometimes I’m hard to love’

Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake: The singer, shown during his first tour stop earlier this year, gave his first concert on Friday after his DWI arrest on June 18. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

CHICAGO — Pop singer Justin Timberlake broke his silence about his DWI arrest earlier this week, thanking fans Friday night at the United Center in Chicago after what he admitted was “a tough week.”

He added that all his fans have faced “ups-and-downs and lefts-and-rights,” Deadline reported. “But you’re here and I’m here, and nothing can change this moment right now.”

“I know sometimes I’m hard to love, but you keep on loving me and I love you right back,” Timberlake told a cheering audience, according to Variety.

Timberlake then launched into “Selfish,” the first single from his latest album, “Everything I Thought It Was,” the entertainment website reported.

Timberlake, 43, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in New York early Tuesday.

Sag Harbor police told WCBS-TV that the arrest happened on Long Island. In court records obtained by News 12, police said the former ‘NSync singer was found to be intoxicated after he ran a stop sign and failed to keep in his lane.

He was arraigned and released from custody without bail on June 18, according to Deadline.

Chicago was the first concert venue for Timberlake since his arrest. The Forget Tomorrow World Tour is his first in five years.

Justin Timberlake arrested for DWI in New York

Timberlake is scheduled to return to New York next week, as he will play at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan on Tuesday and Wednesday, Deadline reported.

The North American leg of the tour continues until July 9 in Kentucky, according to Variety. Timberlake then will head to Europe before returning to North America in October. The tour ends in Kansas City, Missouri, on Dec. 20.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 08: Justin Timberlake performs during the 2022 Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Gala at the Barker Hangar on October 08, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Children's Hospital Los Angeles)

Justin Timberlake through the years SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 08: Justin Timberlake performs during the 2022 Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala at the Barker Hangar on October 08, 2022 in Santa Monica, California.

