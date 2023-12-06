US charges Russian soldiers with war crimes against American in Ukraine

The Justice Department on Wednesday announced war crimes charges against four Russian soldiers, accusing them of beating and torturing an American in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

“As the world has witnessed the horrors of Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, so has the United States Department of Justice,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said while announcing the charges Wednesday. “That is why the Justice Department has filed the first ever charges under the U.S. war crimes statute against four Russia-affiliated military personnel for heinous crimes against an American citizen.”

Charges including torture, inhuman treatment and unlawful confinement were filed against 45-year-old Seiranovich Mkrtchyan, Dmitry Budnik and two people whose last names were unknown: Valerii and Nazar. Mkrtchyan and Budnik were commanding officers of units fighting for Russia in Ukraine while Valerii and Nazar were lower-ranking military personnel, officials said.

In April 2022, Mkrtchyan and soldiers under his command abducted the victim from his home in southern Ukraine, according to the DOJ. Mkrtchyan, Valerii, Nazar and others threw the American face down on the ground while he was naked, tied his hands behind his back, pointed a gun at his head and beat him severely, prosecutors said. He was held for at least 10 days, during which he was interrogated, beaten and tortured.

In an indictment made public on Wednesday, prosecutors said Budnik threatened to shoot the victim and asked for his last words before Nazar and others “conducted a mock execution.”

“They allegedly forced the victim to the ground, put a gun to the back of his head, then moved the gun slightly and shot a bullet just past the victim’s head,” DOJ officials said.

He was also stripped naked and photographed during one interrogation and beaten with the stocks of at least three of the soldiers’ guns, according to authorities.

Days after his abduction, Mkrtchyan, Valerii, Nazar and others transferred the victim to an improvised military compound in Mylove, officials said.

