Juror removed from murder trial for sleeping during testimony

MILWAUKEE — A juror serving in a high-profile murder case in Wisconsin was dismissed on Tuesday after he was observed sleeping during testimony.

One of 14 jurors in the trial of Jordan Tate failed to show up on time for the case, which opened inside the Milwaukee County Courthouse, WISN-TV reported. He said his car had broken down and was given a ride to the courthouse by a Milwaukee police officer, according to the television station.

The same juror was later dismissed from the case after he was seen sleeping during testimony, with Judge Jean Kies admitting that she heard the man snoring at one point, WISN reported.

Tate is accused of killing Krystal Tucker, 31, a hostess at the Brownstone Social Lounge in downtown Milwaukee, on Feb. 10, 2022, according to WITI-TV.

Prosecutors said that Tate was denied entry because he did not meet the age requirement for the club, the television station reported. Tate allegedly opened fire while being escorted out of the club by security officers, fatally shooting Tucker and injuring two other employees.

Access to the bar was restricted to patrons younger than 27, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. The move was made “to avoid the far too often unpredictable violence associated with that demographic,” according to a Facebook post from the Brownstone Social Lounge.