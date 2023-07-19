Judge rejects Trump’s bid to move NY hush money case to federal court

Former President Donald Trump lost a bid Wednesday seeking to move his criminal hush money case from New York state court to federal court, records show.

>> Read more trending news

U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein wrote in an order issued Wednesday that Trump “failed to show that the conduct charged by the Indictment is for or relating to any act performed by or for the President under the color of the official acts of a President.”

Earlier this year, a grand jury in New York indicted Trump on 34 counts of first-degree falsifying business records “with intent to defraud and intent to commit another crime and aid and conceal the commission thereof.” According to the indictment, the alleged crimes happened between February and December 2017 and included making false invoices, false ledger entries and false checks and check stubs in violation of state law.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing, insisting the indictment was politically motivated as he ramps up his bid for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Check back for more on this developing story.

©2023 Cox Media Group