Judge overseeing Donald Trump’s hush money case expands gag order

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Gag order expanded: A New York judge overseeing Donald Trump's hush money trial has expanded a gag order against the former president.

NEW YORK — A New York judge overseeing Donald Trump’s upcoming criminal trial expanded an existing gag order on the former president on Monday.

Justice Juan Merchan barred Trump from attacking the judge’s family members, who had been targeted by the former president on social media, The New York Times reported.

Last week, Merchan issued an order prohibiting Trump from attacking witnesses, prosecutors, court staff members and jurors, according to the newspaper. The order also extended to their family members.

The order did not cover Merchan or Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who is prosecuting the case against Trump.

