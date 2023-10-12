Josh Duggar’s appeal terminated, expected to remain in prison until 2032

Josh Duggar will remain in prison after his appeal was denied last week.

Duggar was found guilty of one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography in December 2021, E! News reported.

He was Josh Duggar sentenced to more than 12 years in child porn case, fined $10,000 and 20 years of supervised release after he’s freed.

Duggar was originally supposed to be released in August 2032, but his sentence was extended to October of that year, US Weekly reported. He is currently serving his time at FCI Seagoville in Texas, Fox News reported.

The former star of “19 Kids and Counting” had requested that his verdict be overturned, but the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit denied the motion earlier this month.

Duggar is married to Anna Duggar and the couple has seven children, US Weekly reported.