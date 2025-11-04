Jonathan Bailey named People’s Sexiest Man Alive

People magazine has selected its Sexiest Man Alive for 2025.

It is “Bridgerton” and “Wicked” actor Jonathan Bailey.

Bailey was raised in rural Oxfordshire in England by parents Carole and Stuart and alongside three older sisters. He said he wanted to be an actor since he was 5 years old after seeing “Oliver!” with his grandmother.

Within two years, he was performing with the Royal Shakespeare Company in London, People magazine reported.

Bailey said being named People’s Sexiest Man for this year, “It’s a huge honor. Obviously, I’m incredibly flattered. And it’s completely absurd. [Laughs] It’s been a secret, so I’m quite excited for some friends and family to find out."

He said he expects that his friends will tease him about it.

“They’ll be furious that I haven’t told them. And then they’ll just squeal with delight. They’ve seen me grow up. Behind the mask of being identified as a sexy man are other truths that they know and they’ve witnessed. They know the secrets,” he said.

Bailey has a big month coming up as part two of the “Wicked” franchise, “Wicked For Good,” will be released on Nov. 21. He plays Prince Fiyero, a role that was his big screen debut in 2024, The Associated Press reported.

He also appeared in July’s “Jurassic World Rebirth” and “Fellow Travelers,” for which he was nominated for an Emmy award.

Bailey is openly gay and founded The Shameless Fund, which supports LGBTQ+ organizations, the AP reported.

“I know the LGBT sector is under immense threat at the moment,” he said. “So it’s been amazing to meet people who have the expertise and see potential that I could have only dreamed of.”

The first Sexiest Man Alive was Mel Gibson, chosen in 1985. Last year’s honoree was John Krasinski, according to the AP.

0 of 28 Photos: People magazine's Sexiest Men Alive FILE PHOTO: Jonathan Bailey attends Time100 Next at Current at Chelsea Piers on October 30, 2025, in New York City. People magazine selected Bailey as the Sexiest Man Alive for 2025. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) Photos: People magazine's Sexiest Men Alive John Krasinski attends Paramount's "A Quiet Place: Day One" New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on June 26, 2024 in New York City. Krasinski was named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive for 2024. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) (Theo Wargo/Getty Images) Photos: People magazine's Sexiest Men Alive Patrick Dempsey was selected by People magazine as its Sexiest Man Alive for 2023. (Noam Galai/Getty Images for The Cantor Fitz) Photos: People magazine's Sexiest Men Alive Chris Evans was named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive for 2022. (Gerald Matzka/Getty Images for Netflix) Photos: People magazine's Sexiest Men Alive Actor Paul Rudd was named People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2021. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) Photos: People magazine's Sexiest Men Alive Actor Michael B. Jordan, shown here in this 2018 file photo, was named People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2020. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) Photos: People magazine's Sexiest Men Alive John Legend was named People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2019. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) Photos: People magazine's Sexiest Men Alive Actor-director Idris Elba was named People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2018. (Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP, File) Photos: People magazine's Sexiest Men Alive Blake Shelton was named People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2017. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File) Photos: People magazine's Sexiest Men Alive Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, shown here in this 2019 file photo, was named People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2016. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File) Photos: People magazine's Sexiest Men Alive David Beckham, shown here in this 2019 file photo, was named People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2015. (Lars Baron/Getty Images) Photos: People magazine's Sexiest Men Alive Chris Hemsworth, shown here in this 2019 file photo, was named People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2014. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Photos: People magazine's Sexiest Men Alive Adam Levine, shown here in this 2016 file photo, was named People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2013. (Michael Muller/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images) Photos: People magazine's Sexiest Men Alive Channing Tatum, shown here in this 2013 file photo, was named People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2012. (Stuart Wilson/Getty Images) Photos: People magazine's Sexiest Men Alive Bradley Cooper, shown here in this 2019 file photo, was named People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2011. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) Photos: People magazine's Sexiest Men Alive Actor Ryan Reynolds, shown here in this 2016 file photo, was named People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2010. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) Photos: People magazine's Sexiest Men Alive Two-time winner Johnny Depp was named People's Sexiest Man Alive for a second time in 2009. (Ferdaus Shamim/WireImage) Photos: People magazine's Sexiest Men Alive Hugh Jackman, shown here in this 2019 file photo, was named People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2008. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) Photos: People magazine's Sexiest Men Alive Actor Matt Damon was named People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2007. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images) Photos: People magazine's Sexiest Men Alive Two-time winner George Clooney, who was first named People's Sexiest Man Alive in 1997, won the title again in 2006. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images) Photos: People magazine's Sexiest Men Alive Actor Matthew McConaughey was named People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2005. (TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images) Photos: People magazine's Sexiest Men Alive Actor Jude Law, shown here in this 2009 file photo, was named People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2004. (Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images) Photos: People magazine's Sexiest Men Alive Two-time winner Johnny Depp was first named People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2003. (VINCENZO PINTO/AFP via Getty Images) Photos: People magazine's Sexiest Men Alive Actor Ben Affleck, shown here in this 2013 file photo, was named People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2002. (Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

0 of 22 Jonathan Bailey through the years Jonathan Bailey attends the "Bridgerton" Series 2 World Premiere at Tate Modern on March 22, 2022, in London, England. Here are several photos of Bailey's career on the stage and on the screen. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images) (Lia Toby/Lia Toby/Getty Images) Jonathan Bailey through the years 2013: Jonathan Bailey attends The Laurence Olivier Awards at the Royal Opera House on April 28, 2013, in London, England. (Photo by Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images) (Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images) Jonathan Bailey through the years 2013: Jonathan Bailey and Lara Pulver attend The Laurence Olivier Awards at the Royal Opera House on April 28, 2013, in London, England. (Photo by Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images) (Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images) Jonathan Bailey through the years 2015: Jonathan Bailey and Pippa Bennett-Warner attend the UK Premiere of "Testament of Youth" at Empire Leicester Square on January 5, 2015, in London, England. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images) (Ian Gavan/Getty Images) Jonathan Bailey through the years 2017: Jonathan Bailey attends the British Academy Television Craft Awards on April 23, 2017, in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images) (John Phillips/Getty Images) Jonathan Bailey through the years 2019: Jonathan Bailey with the Best Actor In a Supporting Role in a Musical award for "Company" during The Olivier Awards with Mastercard at the Royal Albert Hall on April 07, 2019, in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images) (Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images) Jonathan Bailey through the years 2019: Jonathan Bailey attends the "Dear Evan Hansen" opening night at the Noel Coward Theatre on November 19, 2019, in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images) (Jeff Spicer/Getty Images) Jonathan Bailey through the years 2021: Jonathan Bailey attends the GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2021 at the Tate Modern on September 01, 2021, in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) Jonathan Bailey through the years 2022: Jonathan Bailey attends the Ami Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 19, 2022, in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) Jonathan Bailey through the years 2022: Jonathan Bailey poses in the winners' room during the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall on March 13, 2022, in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images) (Joe Maher/Getty Images) Jonathan Bailey through the years 2022: (L-R) Charithra Chandran, Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley attend the "Bridgerton" Series 2 World Premiere at Tate Modern on March 22, 2022, in London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images) (Lia Toby/Lia Toby/Getty Images) Jonathan Bailey through the years 2024: Jonathan Bailey attends Netflix's "Bridgerton" Season 3 World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on May 13, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Jonathan Bailey through the years 2024: Jonathan Bailey attends the "Wicked: Part One" European Premiere at The Royal Festival Hall on November 18, 2024, in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) (Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) Jonathan Bailey through the years 2024: Jon M. Chu, Jeff Goldblum, Cynthia Erivo and Jonathan Bailey attend the photocall for "Wicked: Part One" at the Greenwich Observatory on November 20, 2024, in London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images) (Lia Toby/Getty Images) Jonathan Bailey through the years 2025: Jonathan Bailey attends the "Jurassic World Rebirth" New York Premiere at Lincoln Center on June 23, 2025, in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Jonathan Bailey through the years 2025: Jonathan Bailey attends the Burberry show during London Fashion Week, September 2025 at Hyde Park on September 22, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images) (Jeff Spicer/Jeff Spicer/Getty Images) Jonathan Bailey through the years 2025: Jonathan Bailey attends the Christian Dior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 01, 2025, in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Dior) (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Dior) Jonathan Bailey through the years 2025: Jonathan Bailey attends Time100 Next at Current at Chelsea Piers on October 30, 2025, in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) Jonathan Bailey through the years 2025: Jonathan Bailey speaks during the 2025 TIME100 Next Event at The Current at Chelsea Piers on October 30, 2025, in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for TIME) (Craig Barritt/Getty Images for TIME)

©2025 Cox Media Group