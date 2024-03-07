Jim Beard, keyboardist for Steely Dan, dead at 63

NEW YORK — Grammy Award-winning keyboardist Jim Beard, a member of Steely Dan since 2008, died Saturday from complications after a sudden illness. He was 63.

Beard died in a New York hospital, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Noted as a pianist, keyboard player, composer, producer and arranger, Beard had been touring with Steely Dan as part of the Eagles’ “Long Goodbye” farewell tour this year, USA Today reported.

Jim Beard, Steely Dan Keyboardist, Dies at 63 https://t.co/2JXfqP6C3K — Variety (@Variety) March 6, 2024

His last show with the band was on Jan. 20 at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, where Steely Dan played for two consecutive, nights, according to Variety.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the loss of our friend and colleague,” Steely Dan wrote on its website.

In addition to his work with Steely Dan, Beard worked with several top jazz musicians, including Wayne Shorter, John McLaughlin, Pat Metheny and John Scofield, USA Today reported.

Beard was born on Aug. 26, 1960, in Ridley Park, Pennsylvania, according to Variety.

He attended Indiana University and worked with acts including Connie Stevens, Roger Miller and Bobby Rydell, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Beard recorded six solo CDs spanning from 1990 to 2013, the entertainment news website reported. He won a Grammy Award in 2013 as a featured performer in “Some Skunk Funk.”

He also wrote compositions for McLaughlin (“The Wait”), Michael Brecker (“The Gentleman and Hizcaine”) and Bob Berg (“Riddle Me This”), according to USA Today.

When Jim Beard joined the band, the final tumbler clicked into place; the secret to presenting Steely Dan's music in its fullest flower was finally click-click-click-unlocked. This is an unfathomable loss, and the silence left without his fingers on the piano keys is profound. pic.twitter.com/XwKVeVLrC7 — Walter Becker Media (@wbeckermedia) March 6, 2024

