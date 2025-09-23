Jason Kelce shows musical prowess with Baltimore Ravens’ band

BALTIMORE — From football player to saxophone player, Jason Kelce may have yet another new career ahead of him.

During “Monday Night Countdown,” Kelce joined the Marching Ravens, the Baltimore Ravens’ marching band, sporting a full band uniform and playing the saxophone during the team’s fight song.

He also played the show’s theme song.

Kelce’s musical stint came as part of ESPN’s pregame coverage of the Ravens-Detroit Lions’ game at Baltimore’s M&T Stadium, WJZ reported.

Over 13 seasons in the NFL, all with the Philadelphia Eagles, he played in 193, all as a starter. He was also a seven-time Pro Bowler and as part of the 2017 Super Bowl-winning Eagles. He retired in 2023, according to WJZ.

This wasn’t the first time he picked up a saxophone. You can say he is an old pro at music, and not just because his brother is engaged to Taylor Swift.

He was a member of the Cleveland Heights High School jazz band and symphonic winds ensemble, playing baritone sax, according to KYW. He was also part of the Eagles’ Christmas albums, People magazine reported.

In 2018, he sat in on a practice with his old Cleveland Heights band and Philadelphia’s Central High School band when his old school was on a tour of his adopted hometown, KYW reported.

