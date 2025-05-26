Japanese plane diverted to Seattle after passenger attempts to open exit doors

SEATTLE — A Japanese plane traveling from Tokyo to Houston was diverted to Seattle on Saturday after an “unruly” passenger allegedly attempted to open the aircraft’s exit doors during midflight, authorities said.

The All Nippon Airways flight was diverted to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Port of Seattle Police Department spokesperson Chris Guizlo told CBS News. Passengers and flight crew members restrained the person before the aircraft landed.

Flight 114 took off from Japan’s Haneda Airport and was bound for George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, according to KIRO.

Japanese airliner diverted to Sea-Tac after passenger tries to open exit doors https://t.co/tkSbavxal3 — KIRO 7 (@KIRO7Seattle) May 26, 2025

The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner had been in the air for approximately 10 hours when it landed at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport around 4:19 a.m. PT, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.

The flight was met by Port of Seattle Police and FBI Seattle officials.

When the flight landed, Port of Seattle Police determined after an assessment that the passenger had experienced a medical crisis, according to Amy Alexander, a spokesperson for the FBI Seattle.

The passenger was then taken to an area hospital by emergency medical services for further treatment, police said.

No injuries were reported among the remaining passengers and flight crew, Guizlo said.

According to airline officials, a second passenger caused a disturbance. The FBI said the passenger, who was frustrated by the delay, punched a bathroom door.

That passenger was removed from the aircraft for “unruly behavior” and the flight resumed to Houston, landing at about 1 p.m. CT.

No charges have been filed against either passenger, officials said.

