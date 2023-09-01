Jacksonville Jaguars coach’s son back on the team

A couple of days after he was cut from the team, Josh Pederson is back wearing the Jacksonville Jaguars uniform.

>> Read more trending news

Pederson is the son of Jaguars’ coach Doug Pederson.

But the younger Pederson isn’t on the regular team, instead, he’s been signed as a tight end to the practice squad, ESPN reported.

Earlier this week, the elder Pederson made the difficult call that his son was cut from the team to make it to the 53-man roster, Sports Illustrated reported.

Josh Pederson was an undrafted free agent from Louisiana-Monroe. He had spent time with the San Francisco 49ers, New Orleans Saints and the Kansas City Chiefs. He also was playing in the USFL for the Houston Gamblers, where he caught 24 passes for 325 yards in 10 games, but his contract there ended earlier this year to be able to join an at-the-time unnamed NFL team, ESPN reported.

Despite floating around to several teams, Josh Pederson has never been on the field during the NFL’s regular season.

ESPN reported that Doug Pederson’s decision wasn’t a surprise. He was asked on Monday if he wanted to be the one who told Josh if he was off hypothetically the team. The coach responded that he had to give his son bad news in the past, but then said in all seriousness that the team’s general manager Trent Baalke would treat Josh the same as any other player.

“I’d want to tell him,” Doug Pederson said. “Trent would want to visit with him as well, and I definitely want to talk to him and just let him know -- I mean, he’s been through this process before with a couple other teams last year. And I’m very familiar with it, obviously, as a former player, and walk him through the process and let him know that everything’s going to be OK.”

The Jags cut more than two dozen players before the 4 p.m. Tuesday deadline, NBC Sports reported.

©2023 Cox Media Group