Israel: Iran attacks Israel with missiles

The Israeli military said Iran has attacked their country with missile strikes.

Air raid sirens have been blaring across the country, telling people to take refuge in bomb shelters, The Associated Press reported.

The attack came a day after Lebanon attacked Israel with rockets and missiles after Israel started ground operations in southern Lebanon. Israel also killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The White House warned of “severe consequences” if Iran would fire ballistic missiles against Israel. The U.S. Navy and military aircraft are already in the area prepared in case of an attack by Iran, the AP reported. The U.S. came to the aid of Israel by shooting down missiles filed by Iran in April, The Wall Street Journal reported.

An attack by Iran on Israel may backfire for Tehran.

“Resorting to another direct missile attack on Israel would mean the regime (in Tehran) sees itself in more dire straits that Iranian officials acknowledge,” Behnam Ben Taleblu, a member of a Washington D.C. think tank told CNN. He said that the attack could “easily beget a larger regional war” if Israel responded more forcefully than it did earlier this year.

“A missile strike merely for the purpose of saving face could easily end up costing the regime its head,” Taleblu added, according to CNN.

Check back for more on this developing story.





