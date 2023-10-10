Israel-Hamas war: At least 900 in Israel killed (Live updates)

The Israel-Hamas war has stretched into its fourth day on Tuesday.

>> Read more trending news

The death toll from the attacks has increased to at least 900 people in Israel with more than 680 Palestinians killed in the fighting since Saturday, CNN reported.

Bodies are still being found, The Associated Press reported.

At least 11 Americans are among the dead, the AP reported.

The UN ambassador for Israel said that the terrorist group is holding up to 150 hostages, including women and children, in Gaza, while Hamas says it has more than 100 captives, including Israeli army officers.

Hamas said that they would kill civilian hostages, broadcasting the murders, if the Israeli airstrikes targeted the stronghold without warning.

Israeli fighter jets hit more than 200 targets overnight into Tuesday, the Israeli Defense Forces said, according to CNN. Some of the targets included a weapons storage site inside a mosque, “operational terror infrastructure used by Hamas terror operatives,” “operational residences” of Hamas operatives and a command center.

The United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) said that its headquarters in Gaza City has been damaged, but there were no casualties and that all staff are sheltering in a separate building in the same compound, the AP reported.

The UNRWA has suffered damage to at least 18 facilities including schools that shelter displaced civilians. The U.N. said that until Tuesday more than 187,500 people had been displaced in Gaza with more than 137,000 people in 80 UNRWA schools in the Gaza Strip.

The IDF said it has regained control of the Gaza border fence that had been breached by Hamas on Saturday.

Tomer Shalom’s 20-year-old daughter Noam has been missing. They last spoke at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday while she attended a music festival in southern Israel which had been taken over by Hamas. At least 260 people at the festival were killed, CNN reported.

While they talked, Shalom said he heard gunshots in the background.

“It’s beyond understanding. You cannot imagine this situation that kids are going to dance and you know, have fun, and going to club and they are not coming back home because they have been captured,” Shalom said.

Noam spoke to a friend on the phone about 45 minutes after she spoke to her father. That was the last contact anyone had with her.

CNN reported that it appears that Hamas used a grenade into a bomb shelter near the festival and shot at civilians who were inside. There were shell casings and bullet holes high in the walls a weapons expert who accompanied CNN into the shelter said.

Check back for more on this developing story.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 15 Israel retaliates: Israeli artillery forces are deployed near the Israel-Gaza border. (picture alliance/dpa/picture alliance via Getty I)

©2023 Cox Media Group