IRS announces increase in standard deductions, marginal tax rates, other adjustments

The IRS announced last week that the standard deductions for all filing classifications will be increased for the 2024 tax season.

The standard deduction for married couples filing jointly for tax year 2024 rises to $29,200; for single taxpayers and married individuals filing separately, the standard deduction rises to $14,600; and for heads of households, the standard deduction will be $21,900 for tax year 2024.

The new numbers represent an increase of between $1,100 to $1,500 per bracket, or, in other words, the amount you get to take off your tax bill right from the start.

Marginal tax rates

The IRS also announced the new marginal tax rates for 2024. The marginal tax rate is the tax rate you pay on your highest dollar of income.

The top tax rate remains 37% for individual single taxpayers with incomes greater than $609,350 ($731,200 for married couples filing jointly).

The other rates are:

35% for incomes over $243,725 ($487,450 for married couples filing jointly).

32% for incomes over $191,950 ($383,900 for married couples filing jointly).

24% for incomes over $100,525 ($201,050 for married couples filing jointly).

22% for incomes over $47,150 ($94,300 for married couples filing jointly).

12% for incomes over $11,600 ($23,200 for married couples filing jointly).

The lowest rate is 10% for incomes of single individuals with incomes of $11,600 or less ($23,200 for married couples filing jointly).

In other adjustments