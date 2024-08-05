Hurricane Debby: Storm makes landfall

Hurricane Debby made landfall in Florida just before 7 a.m. Monday.

The hurricane came onshore near Horseshoe Beach in Dixie County with maximum sustained winds of about 80 mph, WFTV reported. It is the same region that Hurricane Idalia hit last year as a Category 3, about 20 miles away, CNN reported.

Update 7:33 a.m. ET, Aug. 5: More than 200,000 homes and businesses in Florida are without power, CNN reported. Most of those affected are in Dixie and Taylor counties.

The storm has also brought hundreds of flight delays and cancelations, according to FlightAware.

TPA remains open and operational, however, due to Hurricane Debby, delays and cancelations are expected to continue Monday. Passengers are urged to continue checking with their airlines for the latest flight information, as they determine flight schedules, not the Airport. pic.twitter.com/3Rjwzfqrhq — Tampa International Airport ✈️ (@FlyTPA) August 5, 2024

Original report: The storm is expected to bring surges and flooding as it moves north-northwest at 10 mph. There was also a tornado watch in portions of Florida and Georgia.

Once it brings wind and rain in Florida it is expected to stall over Georgia and South Carolina coastal regions, The Associated Press reported. It may bring rainfall as much as 30 inches with flooding potentially lasting through Friday.

“There’s some really amazing rainfall totals being forecast and amazing in a bad way,” Michael Brennan, director of the National Hurricane Center, said. “That would be record-breaking rainfall associated with a tropical cyclone for both the states of Georgia and South Carolina if we got up to the 30-inch level.”

“Right now, we are to trying secure everything from floating away,” Sheryl Horne said. Horne’s family owns Shell Island Fish Camp in St. Marks, Florida. “I am used to storms and I’m used to cleaning up after storms.”

Debby is the fourth named storm of the hurricane season.

© 2024 Cox Media Group