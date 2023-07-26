Hulk Hogan engaged to Sky Daily

While he’s known for what he does in a ring, Hulk Hogan has another ring he’s worrying about — a wedding ring.

The Hulkster is engaged!

The 69-year-old former pro wrestler announced that he has asked girlfriend Sky Daily, 45, to marry him and she said yes, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Daily shared on Instagram that the couple met when Hogan had sent a drink over to a group Daily was with and when one of the women approached him to thank him, he asked her “Who’s’ the blonde?”

The couple talked that night and went their separate ways, until the woman’s friend hit Hogan’s car window as he was trying to leave, telling him to call Daily because “She’s a nice girl!”

The woman who banged on Hogan’s window got married over the weekend, and at the wedding, handed her bouquet to Daily. Hogan said, “That makes her next [to get married].”

“I asked Sky to marry me, and she was crazy enough to say yes, brother.”

They got engaged at a Tampa restaurant, TMZ reported.

The couple went Instagram official in 2022 the Times reported.

He said he actually gave up alcohol to make their relationship better.

“Everything that I’ve ever had happened in my life — both of my two marriages — everything bad that’s ever happened to me had to do with alcohol,” Hogan shared on Theo Von’s podcast, CNN and the Times reported.

Hogan has been married twice — Linda Hogan from 1983 to 2009 and Jennifer McDaniel from 2010 to 2011, CNN reported.





