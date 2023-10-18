House speaker vote: Second round expected Wednesday after Jim Jordan’s loss

The House of Representatives is expected to hold a second round of voting Wednesday as it works to decide who will next take up the speaker’s gavel following the ouster of Kevin McCarthy.

>> Read more trending news

The House failed Tuesday to elect a new speaker, with the GOP’s choice — Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio — winning 200 of the 217 votes required to secure the speakership. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, who was nominated by Democrats, got all 212 votes from his party members.

Aguilar nominates Jeffries for speaker

Update 12:10 p.m. EDT Oct. 18: Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., nominated the top Democrat in the House, New York’s Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, to serve as speaker of the House.

“I rise today at the direction of the House Democratic Caucus to place into nomination for the position of speaker of the House of Representatives the honorable Hakeem Jeffries of New York,” he said.

Cole nominates Jordan for speaker

Update 12 p.m. EDT Oct. 18: Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla., formally nominated Jordan to serve as the next speaker of the House.

“I am very proud, very proud, to place a nomination in the name of our good friend, my good friend, our Republican candidate for speaker, the honorable Jim Jordan of Ohio,” Cole said on the House floor.

He described Jordan as “not exactly a shrinking violet.”

“It takes a spine of steel to do this job,” he said. “My friend has that kind of determination, has that kind of character, has that kind of spine.”

House reconvenes ahead of 2nd expected speakership vote

Update 11:10 a.m. EDT Oct. 18: The House has been called into order ahead of an expected vote for House speaker on Wednesday.

At 11:09 AM, Speaker pro tempore @PatrickMcHenry called the House to order. — House Press Gallery (@HouseDailyPress) October 18, 2023

Original report: The House will meet again at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

The House meets at 11:00 AM.



(Legislative Day 146) — House Press Gallery (@HouseDailyPress) October 18, 2023

On Tuesday night, the House adjourned as Jordan worked to rally more support for his speakership bid. In a social media post published after the day’s vote, he wrote, “We must stop attacking each other and come together.”

We must stop attacking each other and come together.



There’s too much at stake.



Let’s get back to working on the crisis at the southern border, inflation, and helping Israel. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) October 18, 2023

Jordan was chosen as the Republican Party’s nominee in a secret ballot Friday. One day earlier, Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., dropped his bid for the speakership due to a lack of support.

The House voted 216-210 on Oct. 3 to remove McCarthy as House speaker 10 months after he secured the position. McCarthy had failed 14 times to gain enough support to take on the role before winning in the 15th round of voting.

Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., was named as McCarthy’s temporary replacement.



