House committee unveils articles of impeachment for DHS Secretary Mayorkas

House Republicans released two articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas on Sunday.

The impeachment articles charge Mayorkas with “refusing to uphold the law and breaching the public trust in his handling of a surge of migration at the U.S. border with Mexico,” according to The New York Times. Mayorkas is President Joe Biden’s top immigration official.

House Republicans say that Mayorkas is guilty of “high crimes and misdemeanors” that amount to a “willful and systemic refusal to comply with the law” on immigration, according to The Associated Press. They accused Mayorkas of “willful and systemic refusal to comply with the law” and breach of the public trust, according to The Washington Post.

Democrats and Homeland Security claim that the move is “a politically motivated stunt lacking the constitutional basis to remove him from office,” the AP reported.

“Alejandro N. Mayorkas willfully and systemically refused to comply with the immigration laws, failed to control the border to the detriment of national security, compromised public safety, and violated the rule of law and separation of powers in the Constitution, to the manifest injury of the people of the United States,” the impeachment resolution says, according to the AP.

The House Homeland Security Committee is set to vote on Tuesday on the articles of impeachment, the AP reported. Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said that the House will move forward once that vote happens.

Passage of the impeachment requires only a House majority, the AP reported. The Senate would be the one to hold the trial and then a two-thirds vote is needed for a conviction.

“This markup is just more of the same political games from House Homeland Security Committee Republicans,” a Homeland Security official said in response to the articles of impeachment, according to the Post.

“They don’t want to fix the problem; they want to campaign on it. That’s why they have undermined efforts to achieve bipartisan solutions and ignored the facts, legal scholars and experts, and even the Constitution itself in their quest to baselessly impeach Secretary Mayorkas,” the department said in a statement Sunday, according to the AP.

