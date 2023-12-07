Trending

House censures Rep. Jamaal Bowman for pulling fire alarm

Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y.

Censure vote WASHINGTON - MAY 18: Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., walks up the House steps of the Capitol on Thursday, May 18, 2023. The House has voted to censure him for pulling a fire alarm while Congress was in session. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag)

The House censured Rep. Jamaal Bowman on Thursday for pulling a fire alarm in a U.S. Capitol office building ahead of a vote on a stopgap spending bill in September.

The chamber voted 214-191 to censure the New York Democrat.

Bowman earlier admitted to having pulled a fire alarm inside the Cannon House Office Building on Sept. 30. He framed the incident as an accident and denied allegations that he pulled the alarm to delay a vote on the spending bill.

“As I was rushing to make a vote, I came to a door that is usually open for votes but today would not open,” he said in a statement released in September. “I am embarrassed to admit that I activated the fire alarm, mistakenly thinking it would open the door. I regret this and sincerely apologize for any confusion this caused.”

The alarm prompted authorities to evacuate the Cannon House Office Building for about an hour. Bowman later pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge for triggering the fire alarm and was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and serve three months of probation, The Associated Press reported.

