Home owned by Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra damaged by fire

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The South Florida home of Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra was damaged by fire early Thursday, authorities said.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the blaze was reported at about 4:36 a.m. ET at the five-bedroom, 5,700-square-foot home in the Miami suburb of Coral Gables.

Video shows crews battling a massive house fire at a home in Miami-Dade registered to Miami Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra on Thursday. https://t.co/jS2EBuFKW7 — NBC 6 South Florida (@nbc6) November 6, 2025

Records obtained by WFOR showed that the home belongs to Spoelstra, who bought it in December 2023. The coach was seen by crews outside the home Thursday morning, according to the television station.

Spoelstra and the Heat played in Denver on Wednesday night, losing 122-112 to the Nuggets. The team’s charter flight from Denver arrived in Miami at 5:11 a.m. ET.

There were no reported injuries, officials with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said.

The agency said that when firefighters arrived at the scene, there were two structures on the property “fully involved.”

The blaze was then upgraded to a two-alarm fire to bring more manpower to the residence.

Twenty units responded. The privacy wall and tall trees surrounding the home made it difficult to get to the fire, officials said, as there was only one point of entry.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Victoria Byrd said firefighters arrived to find “fire as tall as the trees.”

The residence was built in 1985, according to Miami-Dade County property records. The home is situated on a 43,000-square-foot lot.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Spoelstra, 55, is in his 18th season as the Heat’s head coach. He has a 791-576 regular-season record and led Miami to back-to-back NBA championships in 2012 and 2013. The Heat have also won six Eastern Conference titles during his tenure, and Spoelstra is 110-83 in postseason play.

