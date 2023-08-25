Hawaii wildfires: Officials release names of 388 people still missing

Two weeks after deadly fires were sparked in Maui, county officials have released the names of 388 people who are still unaccounted for.

The list was compiled by the FBI, while the number of confirmed dead still stands at 115, The Associated Press reported. The number of dead is expected to rise.

“We also know that once those names come out, it can and will cause pain for folks whose loved ones are listed,” Police Chief John Pelletier said in a statement, according to the AP. “This is not an easy thing to do, but we want to make sure that we are doing everything we can to make this investigation as complete and thorough as possible.”

Officials have asked anyone who knows someone on the list — which was validated by the first and last name of the missing person and if the person who reported them missing left contact information — to reach out to the authorities.

Not all people who had initially been reported as missing were actually missing. About 1,730 people have been found safe as of Thursday, however, there are still between 1,000 and 1,100 names still are not unaccounted for, the AP reported. Officials are trying to match DNA between victims and families but have only collected 104 samples. They are looking for more. If you live outside of Maui, the FBI is coordinating the collection and can be reached via phone at 808-566-4300 or via email.

To see the list of those confirmed missing, visit the county’s website.