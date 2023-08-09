Hawaii wildfires: Blazes fueled by hurricane winds prompt evacuations

Raging wildfires burned homes and businesses in Hawaii and Maui counties on Tuesday and Wednesday, forcing thousands of residents to flee — including some who went into the ocean to escape the fire and smoke, according to officials.

>> Read more trending news

Acting Gov. Sylvia Luke issued an emergency proclamation Tuesday and activated the National Guard as strong winds brought by Hurricane Dora sparked massive wildfires. The Category 4 storm was spinning about 795 miles south-southwest of Honolulu on Wednesday, with tropical-storm-force winds extending up to 115 miles out from its center, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Meteorologist Jeff Powell told The Associated Press that the fires were a “peripheral result” of Hurricane Dora, as the storm put Hawaii between a low-pressure system associated with the hurricane and high pressure to the north. The dry conditions and high winds “make a dangerous fire situation so that fires that do exist can spread out of control very rapidly,” he said.

Video shared on social media by Hawaii News Now showed some of the devastation.

In Maui, flames were concentrated in the popular tourist destination of West Maui and in an inland, mountainous region, according to the AP. In Lahaina, resident Tiare Lawrence likened the scene to something out of an apocalypse, telling Hawaii News Now, “Everyone I know in Lahaina, their homes have burned down.”

“It’s just so hard,” she said. “I’m currently Upcountry and just knowing I can’t get a hold of any of my family members. I still don’t know where my little brother is. I don’t know where my stepdad is.”

The blazes prompted some people to flee into the ocean, officials in Maui County said. On Tuesday, the Coast Guard rescued 12 people from the waters off Lahaina.

UPDATE:



A @USCG 45-foot Response Boat Medium crew from Station Maui has successfully rescued 12 individuals from the waters off Lahaina. The USCG continues the joint response with federal and state partners while the USCG Cutter Kimball is en route to Maui to enhance efforts. — USCG Hawaii Pacific (@USCGHawaiiPac) August 9, 2023

Mahina Martin, Maui County’s chief of communications and public affairs, told CNN on Wednesday morning that fires on the island were “not contained in any fashion.”

“We are certainly facing an all hands on deck (situation),” she said. “We’re most concerned with the western side of the island.”

More than 15,000 people were without power across Hawaii on Wednesday morning, with most outages reported in Maui County, according to outage tracking site PowerOutages.us. Officials with Hawaiian Electric warned people to prepare for extended outages on Tuesday as crews worked to repair poles and downed powerlines. They urged people to stay at least 30 feet away from impacted powerlines.

Authorities expect that they will not be able to determine the full extent of the damage caused by the blazes until well into Wednesday, Hawaii News Now reported.