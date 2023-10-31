Halloween freebies and deals for 2023

Companies across the country have some extra treats and no tricks for their customers to celebrate Halloween this year.

Here’s a list of freebies and deals for Halloween.

7-Eleven - Free large pizza with the purchase of large pizza for 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members. Loyalty members can also get select candy for $1. (Today)

Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant - kids in costume will get a free meal with the purchase of an adult entree (Retail Me Not)

Applebee’s - Free boneless wings for delivery or to-go orders made through the app. Use code SCARY23 on orders of at least $40. (Today)

Auntie Anne’s - Rewards members get 20% off Confetti Pretzel Nuggets and drinks when ordering through the app. The deal runs until Nov. 13. (Retail Me Not)

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar - Free delivery on orders of at least $10 when made online or in the app. (Today)

Baked by Melissa - Buy a Spooky Special Cupcakes 50-pack, get a free Boo Crew 6-pack through Nov. 2. (Retail Me Not)

Bar Louie - 50% off craft burgers for dine-in at select locations. (Today)

Baskin-Robbins - Scoop of ice cream for 31% off. (Retail Me Not)

Blaze Pizza - Sausage Garlic Pizza for $8.99. (Today)

Buffalo Wild Wings - BOGO 50% off. (Retail Me Not)

Burger King - “Trick-or-Heat” meal bundle is only $13 through the app or online. (Today)

Carl’s Jr. - $15 Halloween Burger Bundles with a $1 minimum purchase through the app or online for rewards members. (Today)

Carvel - Save $5 off an order of $25 or more when ordered through Uber Eats, Grubhub or DoorDash. (Retail Me Not)

Casey’s - BOGO 50% on large pizzas. (Today)

Cheesecake Factory - Cheesecake Rewards members get a free slice of either Reese’s Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake Cheesecake or Hersey’s Chocolate Bar Cheesecake with a purchase of $40 or more. (Today)

Chili’s - Trick-or-Treat-a-Rita is only $6. (Today)

Chipotle - $6 entree from 3 p.m. to closing. Use BOORITO for online orders. First 100 orders from 10 p.m. to midnight at select locations get an exclusive bottle of TABASCO Brand Scorpion Sauce. (Retail Me Not)

Chuck E. Cheese - Halloween Boo-tacular with free 30 minutes of arcade gameplay, dance parties, and candy. (Today)

Denny’s - Kids under 10 eat free from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. with the purchase of an adult entree of $6 or more. (Today)

Dunkin’ - Dunkin’ Donuts reward members get a medium Cold Brew for $2 and $1 off a half dozen of Classic Donuts. (Retail Me Not)

Elevation Burger - Free cookie with code TRICKORTREAT. (Retail Me Not)

Fat Burger - Free cookie with code TRICKORTREAT. (Retail Me Not)

Fazoli’s - Kids in costumes get a free kids’ meal. (Retail Me Not)

Friendly’s - Kids eat free with purchase of an adult entree. (Today)

Gopuff - Select candy is only $.31 for members of the Gopuff FAM program. (Retail Me Not)

Huddle House - Free kids’ meal at select locations with the purchase of a $6 entree. Mention the code “Kids Eat Free.”

Insomnia Cookies - Free classic cookie. (Retail Me Not)

Jeremiah’s Italian Ice - Free small Ice or Gelati for anyone in a costume from 5 p.m. to closing. (Retail Me Not)

Jinya Ramen Bar - Customers in costume can enter for a chance to win a $500 git card. Take a photo of yourself in costume in the restaurant and post it on @jinyaramenbar on Instagram. (Today)

Johnny Rockets - Free cookie (Retail Me Not)

Krispy Kreme - Free doughnut if you go to the store in costume. (Today)

Krystal - Go in costume, get a BOO-GO deal. (Today)

Kung Fu Tea - Free drink if you go to a location in a Kung Fu Tea costume while supplies last. (Retail Me Not)

Marcos’s Pizza - Hot Honey Pepperoni Magnifico for $10.99 or fully loaded Pizzoli for $5.99. (Retail Me Not)

McAlister’s Deli - Loyalty members get half-off McAlister’s Witch’s Brew drink with the purchase of an entree. Halloween Cookie Tray for $24.99. (Retail Me Not)

Moe’s Southwest Grill - 10 bonus points with the purchase of Chips and Dips Trio for Moe’s Rewards Members through Nov. 12. (Retail Me Not)

Noodles & Company - Rewards members can get a buy-one, get-one-half-off deal on regular size entrees. (Today)

Papa John’s - Jack-O-Lantern Pizza for $10.99. (Retail Me Not)

Playa Bowls - Free Pumpkin Protein Bite at select locations. (Today)

Pluckers - $1 wing special. (Retail Me Not)

Pokeworks - 20% off. (Today)

Qdoba - BooGO offer for rewards members. Buy an entree and drink, get a second entree for free. (Today)

Red Lobster - Crab Your Way for $20. (Retail Me Not)

Round Table Pizza - Two medium single-topping pizzas for $14.99 each. (Retail Me Not)

Rubio’s - Rewards members get a burrito for $8.99. (Today)

Smoothie King - Smoothie King Healthy Reward members get 15% off an app order. (Retail Me Not)

Sonic - $.50 Corn Dogs and half-off cheeseburgers after 5 p.m. on the app. (Retail Me Not)

The Green Turtle - Kids get a free meal with the purchase of an adult meal at full price. (Today)

Wayback Burgers - Wayback Burgers is offering its Frankenberger - a single burger with cheese, bacon, half a hot dog, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, jalapeñs, ketchup and mustard for $10.31. (Retail Me Not)

Wendy’s - Free six-piece chicken nuggets with any purchase. (Retail Me Not)

White Castle - 25% off mobile orders through Craver Nation on the White Castle app. Other deals include 13 Cheese Sliders for the price of 10, BOGO free breakfast combo and $2 off a combo meal.

Zaxby’s - BOGO Boneless Wings meal while supplies last. They must be purchased through the Zaxby’s app or online. (Today)

As always, the deals are subject to participation so you should check to see if your local locations are offering the discounts.