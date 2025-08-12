Hall & Oates’ legal fight resolved

The legal dispute between 80s powerhouse duo Hall & Oates has apparently come to an end.

Daryl Hall and John Oates have come to a business agreement via arbitration, The Associated Press reported.

Hall’s legal team, in a court filing on Monday, said that the case received a final judgment in arbitration, asking for the judge to dismiss the case.

“The claims have been adjudicated in arbitration. Given the entry of final judgment in arbitration, plaintiffs will be contemporaneously filing a notice of voluntary dismissal with the court,” lawyers wrote, according to Rolling Stone.

Hall and Oates produced songs that provided part of the soundtrack for the 1970s and 1980s, including “Maneater,” “Rich Girl” and “I Can’t Go for That (No Can Do).”

This was the first legal filing in the case since December 2023, the AP reported.

That’s when fans found out that the former duo were no longer speaking and that Oates wanted to sell his half of their business partnership to Primary Wave, according to Rolling Stone.

Hall had accused Oates a month earlier of committing the "ultimate partnership betrayal" and that Oates negotiated with the company in secret.

Hall said he didn’t agree with Primary Wave’s business model and that the deal would damage the brand.

The sale was paused until arbitration was complete, Rolling Stone reported.

It is not known when the deal between Hall and Oates was finalized or what the details of it.

