Google to start closing inactive accounts on Dec. 1

If you have a throwaway Google account — you know the one you use to sign up for all those trials and promotions — be prepared, the account could disappear soon.

Google has a policy that any account that has not been used within two years can be deleted as an inactive account. The policy only applies to personal accounts, not ones set up through work, school or an organization.

The company announced the move earlier this year along with the deadline, but the deadline is now only days away, PC Mag reported.

The reason given was hackers can use old email addresses to send scams. The accounts may also not have two-factor authentication set up, The New York Times reported in May.

To be considered an active account, a user may have done one of the following tasks while logged into it:

Reading or sending an email.

Using Google Drive.

Watching YouTube.

Sharing a photo.

Downloading an app.

Using Google search.

Using the account to sign into a third-party app or service.

To check your account status by signing into the account.

Google will start with accounts that were created but never accessed, PC Mag reported.

If Google considers the account inactive, it won’t disappear without warning. Google will send you an email to the account and any recovery email account if you have set one up.

Dec. 1 is the earliest that Googe will start deleting accounts because of the policy, but if you don’t want to wait until the Google gods decide for you, you can take a few steps either to keep the account active or take matters into your own hands.

You can delete your account on your own at any time. You will lose all data including emails, files and calendars. But if you still want to pull the plug, you can follow the steps found here.

Before the account is closed, either by you or Google, you may want to download all your data. Those instructions can be found here.