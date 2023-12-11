Google reviews what were the top searches for 2023

As the days left for 2023 tick away, Google is already looking at the year that was.

The search engine has compiled all the numbers and broken down what topics were at the top of people’s minds over the past 12 months from the world of news, entertainment and, sadly, deaths.

In the news, Google said that most searches worldwide looked for information about the war in Israel and Gaza.

It was followed by:

War in Israel and Gaza Titanic submarine Turkey earthquake Hurricane Hilary Hurricane Idalia

In the U.S., searches for the news were similar:

War in Israel and Gaza Titanic submarine Hurricane Hilary Hurricane Idalia Hurricane Lee

For people searching globally, Damar Hamlin was the top topic:

Damar Hamlin Jeremy Renner Andrew Tate Kylian Mbappé Travis Kelce

Again, similar search results were seen in the U.S.

Damar Hamlin Jeremy Renner Travis Kelce Tucker Carlson Lil Tay

When it came to celebrity deaths, Matthew Perry was at the top of both the global and U.S. searches.

Global search:

Matthew Perry Tina Turner Sinéad O’Connor Ken Block Jerry Springer

U.S. results:

Matthew Perry Tina Turner Jerry Springer Jimmy Buffett Sinéad O’Connor

Barbeinheimer — a.k.a. “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” — were the top searched movies globally and domestically.

“Barbie” “Oppenheimer” “Jawan” “Sound of Freedom” “John Wick: Chapter 4″

In the U.S., “Barbie’s” pink world dominated “Oppenheimer” in search.

“Barbie” “Oppenheimer” “Sound of Freedom” “Everything Everywhere All at Once” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3″

To see the complete list of trending searches for the U.S., visit Google Trends.