Girl, 9, dies when palm tree falls on her as she played on ‘obstacle course strap’

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A 9-year-old girl died Sunday when a palm tree fell on top of her while she played on an obstacle course strap, authorities said.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, the girl and a boy were playing on the strap, which was attached between two trees inside the Smith Farm gated community in east-central Palm Beach County west of Lake Worth Beach, WPTV reported.

The girl’s family told detectives that the children were playing when one of the palm trees fell on top of her, according to WPEC-TV.

The girl, whose name has not been released by authorities, was taken to Delray Beach Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, WPTV reported.

The tree also hit the boy, but it was unclear whether he was injured, according to WPEC.

Teri Barbera, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, told WPTV that deputies do not believe there was any criminal intent stemming from the incident. Barbera said the trees appeared to be healthy but there was some rotting that was not visible, the television station reported.

It was unclear how large the palm trees were.

An investigation is ongoing, the sheriff’s office said.