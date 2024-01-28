Giant Publix shopping cart cruises through neighborhood to celebrate store opening

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Publix celebrated the opening of a west-central Florida store in a big way this week, with an employee driving through a neighborhood in a giant shopping cart that blasted a 1980s metal favorite.

With more than 862 stores already in the Sunshine State, the supermarket giant went big to mark the opening of a new store in Wesley Chapel on Wednesday. The day before the store was to open in the Epperson Lagoon neighborhood of the city, a Publix employee drove through the area with a giant shopping cart, the Miami Herald reported.

Perhaps playing off the supermarket’s longtime slogan, “Where shopping is a pleasure,” the driver of the massive cart blasted Poison’s 1988 song “Nothin’ But a Good Time” from its speakers, according to the newspaper.

Wesley Chapel resident Lauren Hunter filmed the big shopping cart’s rumble through the streets and posted a video to TikTok.

The video had more than 300,000 views and hundreds of comments as of Friday, the Herald reported. The response was overwhelmingly positive.

“This is so Florida,” one TikTok user wrote in response to the video.

“Publix can never be close enough,” another wrote.

“What an amazing job to have,” another user posted.

Wesley Chapel is about 24 miles northeast of Tampa and about 90 miles west of Orlando.

