Georgia special grand jury recommended charging Lindsey Graham, 38 others

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia special grand jury that investigated attempts to interfere in the 2020 presidential election recommended that charges be filed against 39 people, including Sen. Lindsey Graham.
Last month, a grand jury indicted 19 people — including former President Donald Trump — on suspicion of racketeering to keep Trump in power after he lost the 2020 presidential election. Those indicted included 18 people listed in the special grand jury’s report, which was made public on Friday, and Trump campaign official Mike Roman, who was not mentioned in the report, according to CNN.
Graham was listed in a section of the grand jury’s report related to “the national effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election, focused on efforts in Georgia, Arizona, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and the District of Columbia.”
The 18 people who were charged last month and named by the special grand jury were identified as:
- Trump
- Attorney Rudy Giuliani
- Attorney John Eastman
- Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows
- Attorney Kenneth Chesebro
- Former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark
- Attorney Jenna Ellis
- Attorney Ray Smith
- Attorney Robert Cheeley
- Former Georgia Republican Party Chair David Shafer
- Georgia State Sen. Shawn Still
- Pastor Stephen Lee
- Former Black Voices for Trump leader Harrison Floyd
- Publicist Trevian Kutti
- Attorney Sidney Powell
- Former head of the Republican Party in Coffee County, Georgia, Cathy Latham
- Bail bondsman Scott Hall
- Coffee County elections supervisor Misty Hampton
The 21 others listed in the special grand jury’s report who were not indicted were identified as:
- Graham
- Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn
- Attorney Cleta Mitchell
- Former Sen. David Perdue
- Podcaster Jacki Pick
- Former Georgia Sen. William Ligon
- Attorney Kurt Hilbert
- Attorney Alex Kaufman
- Fake GOP elector Joseph Brannan
- Fake GOP elector Vikki Consiglio
- Fake GOP elector Carolyn Fisher
- Fake GOP elector and Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones
- Fake GOP elector Gloria Godwin
- Fake GOP elector Mark Hennessy
- Fake GOP elector Mark Amick
- Fake GOP elector John Downey
- Fake GOP elector Brad Carver
- Fake GOP elector C.B. Yadav
- Former U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler
- Attorney Lin Wood
- Trump adviser Boris Epshteyn
It was not immediately clear why the 21 people listed in the special grand jury’s report were not indicted.
The group convened in May 2022 and spent more than half a year investigating interference in the 2020 presidential election. As part of their investigation, they heard “extensive testimony” from 75 witnesses, including “poll workers, investigators, technical experts, and State of Georgia employees and officials, as well as from persons still claiming that … fraud took place,” according to the special grand jury’s report.
The 19 people charged in connection with the investigation have pleaded not guilty.
